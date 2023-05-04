Air Malta expanded workforce by 103 employees between March 2022 and last January

Air Malta’s workforce grew by 103 people in the months between March 2022 and January 2023, data tabled in parliament shows.

The data was tabled in the House by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut, who asked for the number of new people who were employed in each authority and entity that falls under the ministry.

Caruana said Air Malta employed 139 new workers during the period, with only 36 leaving the company.

The national airline embarked on a restructuring process in 2022, which saw the company workforce whittled down from over 1,000 employees to the 375 workers employed currently.

As part of this restructuring process, Air Malta staff were given options to work in the public sector or take a lump-sum early retirement pay-out.

Workers who accepted the early retirement scheme enjoy sums varying between €40,000 and a reported €300,000. The exact sum each worker will receive depends on how long they had been working with the company.

The airline’s chairman David Curmi also confirmed last month that Air Malta will be replaced, and is set to lay off its 300 employees.

He said the transition between the two airlines will be seamless for passengers, as the old company will continue operations until the new airline takes over.

READ ALSO: Air Malta will still employ new workers to maintain employee levels, Finance Minister clarifies