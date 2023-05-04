University of Malta will allow students to sit for online exams at Gozo campus starting next year

The University of Malta will start to allow students to sit for exams at the Gozo campus starting from the first semester of the next academic year.

This issue was raised by Gozo University Group last March after finding out that certain WIFEflow exams were being held only in Malta.

WISEflow is a program providing digital exam and assessment services. Between 2022 and 2023, many electronic exams through WISEflow on campus were introduced as a pilot project.

After talks between the University of Malta, the Education Ministry, the Gozo Minister, and the Gozo University Group, electronic exams held at the Gozo campus will start being offered.

In a statement, the University of Malta explained that the use of WISEflow for exams was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the University to conduct exams remotely.

When pandemic measures were lifted, the University started working on a syste to gradually replace traditional written exams were necessary.

The University insisted that this is still a pilot project, and that it is working to make sure that lecture rooms are equipped with the necessary technology to support these exams.

“The plan is for UM to gradually increase electronic exams on the main campus. At the same time, electronic exams at the Gozo Campus will also be introduced from the academic year 2023/24, after sufficient knowledge is gained from the pilot project being conducted in Malta.”

Nationalist MP Alex Borg, the party’s spokesperson for Gozo, had also pushed for these exams to be held at the Gozo campus.

He wrote to the University Rector in April encouraging him to make sure that such exams can be held at the Gozo campus to avoid travelling between the two islands.