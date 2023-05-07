[WATCH] Grech accuses Abela of remaining silent in the face of rising cost of living

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of remaining silent in the face of the rising cost of living affecting everyone in the society.

“The cost of living is a scourge affecting the entire society, and in the face of this, Prime Minister Robert Abela cannot remain silent," Grech said on Sunday morning.

Speaking at a political event in Għargħur, Grech criticised the government's lack of action on issues that are “affecting people in the flesh,” including the rising cost of essential products like bread and sugar.

According to Grech, the Prime Minister's solution to the problem is to send a cheque, which he believes is a sign that Abela has given up and has no policy to address this issue.

He also noted that the lack of action by the government is causing patients to suffer and blamed the government's corruption in the Vitals and Steward deal for diverting money from those who need it.

The Opposition Leader highlighted how the government ministers are not even aware of how much the prices of these products are increasing, which is a clear indication of their ignorance about the issues affecting the people.