Malta dubbed ‘top hotspot’ for human trafficking as two victims intercepted in the Philippines

Malta remains a “top hotspot” for human trafficking, as the Bureau of Immigration in the Philippines intercepted two victims en route to Malta in April.

In a statement by Philippine Immigration Commissioner, it was revealed that on April 29, two women posing as tourists bound to Bangkok admitted they were planning to travel to Malta for work.

In a second inspection, the victims admitted that they were bound to Malta and said their documents were handed to them by an unknown person outside the airport . Their recruiter had told them they would receive the rest of their travel documents once they landed in Thailand.

According to the statement, the women were not aware that their employment visas to Malta had been cancelled before their departure from the Philippines. The Immigration Commissioner further warned against dealing with recruiters, as it noted that investigations have been revealing exploitation of human trafficking victims in the Mediterranean.

"The BI understands being enticed by greener pastures abroad, but by not going through the correct process, aspiring migrant workers risk getting abused overseas," the statement reads.

The victims were then referred to the Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking for further investigation.

Exploitation through fraudulent labour recruitment in Malta was flagged as a significant concern in an annual report on human trafficking by the US State Department in 2022. The report particularly noted illegal recruitment fees and a lack of enforcement regarding massage parlours in Malta.

Similarly, exploitation against workers in the local food delivery sector is a known plague on the local workforce, as Maltatoday had revealed in 2021 that recruitment agencies involved in recruiting couriers had been taking as much as half the couriers’ wages, alongside hefty recruitment fees.