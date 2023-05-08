Heavy traffic reported near Kennedy Grove and Burmarrad due to nearby road closure

Heavy traffic is being reported on Monday morning near Kennedy Grove in St Paul’s Bay and Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad, following road closures along Salina Road.

The closures come as works from the Water Services Corporation started earlier this morning, and will carry on until 15 June. This has lead to reports of commuters being stuck in traffic in the area for over an hour.

Reports have also suggested that a number of students arrived late to their O Level exams on Monday morning despite leaving home early.

A large part of Triq is-Salina is closed to traffic due to network upgrades being carried out in the area. The area affected is the part of the road from Salini Roundabout up to Triq il-Qadi. Diversions are in place to redirect traffic.

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible and make use of alternative routes and diversions.