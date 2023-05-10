UHM orders industrial action at Transport Malta over ‘two-year delay’ in collective agreement talks

The UHM has issued an industrial action for Transport Malta employees over government’s two-year delay on a new collective agreement.

The industrial action comes into force at 2pm.

In a statement announcing the action, the union said the “unacceptable delays” affecting more than 400 employees within the transport authority has forced the UHM’s hand in giving an ultimatum.

According to UHM, discussions surrounding a new collective agreement have been ongoing since 2020, and had to be halted during last year’s general election, and also because of changes in the authority’s CEO post.

The UHM said counter proposals by the authority were only presented recently.

Transport Malta has replaced three new CEOs in the span of less than a year, with Jonathan Borg replacing Jeffrey Curmi last month.

“Every time there was a new CEO, negotiations had to be halted with the excuse that the new chief had to be given a summary of the situation,” union section manager Kenneth Abela said.

UHM directives