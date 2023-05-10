35-year-old man sustains grievous injuries after beach buggy flips over in Nadur

A man and woman from Birkirkara were taken to hospital after they were involved in an accident where the beach buggy they were driving flipped over in Triq Daħlet Qorrot, Nadur, Gozo.

The incident happened at around 10:15am.

Police investigations show that the 35-year-old man was driving the beach buggy while the 34-year-old woman sat in the passenger seat, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped over.

The pair were taken to Gozo General Hospital, where the man was certified as sustaining grievous injuries, while the woman suffered no injuries.

Magistrate Dr Brigitte Sultana launched an inquiry into the incident, while police investigations are ongoing.