Tax refund error: Almost 1,000 people asked to return duplicate cheques

Almost 1,000 people will be contacted in the coming days to return their extra tax refund cheques, the Commissioner for Revenue has said.

A total of 952 people in Marsaxlokk and 48 other people in Żebbuġ, have received two tax refund cheques instead of one after duplicates were printed and posted by mistake.

“The banks have already been notified and instructed to issue a stop payment on these cheques,” the commission said.

People who have received these cheques, the commissioner added, will be contacted by mail to receive instructions on how to return the extra cheque.

The cheques, ranging from €60 to €140, had been announced in the Budget for 2023.

These cheques were intended to be disbursed to individuals earning less than €60,000, resulting in total government expenditure of €26 million. However, as the issuance of these cheques commenced, concerns arose on social media regarding various problems.