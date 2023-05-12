Transport Safety Investigation Commission could be set up by end of year

Government is planning to set up a new bureau for road safety investigation by end of year, according to a final outcome report presented last March.

The final outcome report, a result of public consultation feedback, says that the necessary legislative changes will be presented to parliament by end of July with the aim of coming into force by end of year.

The report also notes a scientific data gap in the analysis of transport accidents and the contributing factors that lead to road accidents.

Last December, the government launched a white paper proposing the setting up of a Bureau of Road Safety Investigation which will fall under a Transport Safety Investigation Commission.

This commission will house two other bureaux responsible for air and maritime safety investigations.

The Transport Safety Investigation Commission will fall under the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects.

This entity will be given the necessary legal remit and resources to link theoretical aspects of system safety with transport accident data in air, maritime and land transport.

The Commission and its three Bureaux will be autonomous and independent, but without compromising potential synergies between the entities.

The White Paper was opened for public consultation between December and February, with 12 responses received during the consultation period.