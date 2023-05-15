Tributes pour in for Rupert Tabone, victim of Birkirkara motorcycle accident

Tributes have been pouring in for Rupert Tabone, who died in a Birkirkara motorcycle accident on Sunday.

Rupert Tabone was a former bombardier who served in the AFM’s Maritime Squadron. He died on Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle while driving towards Lija on Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.

The Disciplined Forces section of the General Workers’ Union expressed condolences to Rupert’s friends and family, “who are also in our prayers”.

A former colleague described Rupert as a “pleasant, jovial and hardworking character” in a short tribute on Facebook.

“I am schocked to the bone, bro! Gone too too soon!!” Consiglio said.

Many other friends and former colleagues expressed their condolences online while gushing praise over his character.

"We lost a great friend and a true gentleman, again in a traffic accident, fly high my friend you are going to be missed," a person said.

Members of the biker community joined in to pay tribute while remarking on the poor road safety measures taken to protect motorcyclists.

"His life could have been saved if our roads were safer," one said.