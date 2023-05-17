Broadcasting Authority gives no remedy after upholding ADPD complaint against ONE

ADPD – The Green Party is asking the Broadcasting Authority to specify a remedial measure after it upheld the party’s complaint against ONE for failing to cover its press conference on 1 April.

In a decision on 16 May, the Broadcasting Authority (BA) declared that ADPD’s press conference was of news value , and so upheld the party’s complaint.

However, the BA also decided that there was no need for a remedial measure.

ADPD has since written to the Broadcasting Authority’s chairman asking that it reconsider its decision not to identify a suitable remedy.

In a letter, signed by ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo, the party said that the Authority’s failure to identify a remedy means that ONE can breach impartiality and get away with it scot-free.

“It is our understanding that the lack of a remedy will encourage reporting like that of ONE, based on political censorship while ignoring uncomfortable news.”

Last March, the Broadcasting Authority upheld a similar complaint filed by ADPD after ONE failed to report the party’s news conference on the hospitals’ concessions scandal.

After upholding the complaint, the authority asked ONE to broadcast a report on the conference.

