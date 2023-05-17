Broadcasting Authority gives no remedy after upholding ADPD complaint against ONE
The Broadcasting Authority upheld ADPD’s complaint against ONE for failing to cover its press conference, but did not specify any remedy
ADPD – The Green Party is asking the Broadcasting Authority to specify a remedial measure after it upheld the party’s complaint against ONE for failing to cover its press conference on 1 April.
In a decision on 16 May, the Broadcasting Authority (BA) declared that ADPD’s press conference was of news value , and so upheld the party’s complaint.
However, the BA also decided that there was no need for a remedial measure.
ADPD has since written to the Broadcasting Authority’s chairman asking that it reconsider its decision not to identify a suitable remedy.
In a letter, signed by ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo, the party said that the Authority’s failure to identify a remedy means that ONE can breach impartiality and get away with it scot-free.
“It is our understanding that the lack of a remedy will encourage reporting like that of ONE, based on political censorship while ignoring uncomfortable news.”
Last March, the Broadcasting Authority upheld a similar complaint filed by ADPD after ONE failed to report the party’s news conference on the hospitals’ concessions scandal.
After upholding the complaint, the authority asked ONE to broadcast a report on the conference.
