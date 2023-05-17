Ram Tumuluri claims he received death threat from Keith Schembri unless he gave up VGH

Updated at 7:20pm with more details of Tumuluri's claims

Ram Tumuluri, the one-time director of Vitals Global Healthcare, is claiming he was threatened by Keith Schembri unless he sold the hospitals concession to Steward Health Care.

In a fresh instalment on Wednesday evening, Times of Malta reports that Tumuluri is seeking whistleblower protection in the US to reveal alleged coercion, threats and corrupt practices by Joseph Muscat’s government in the hospitals contract.

The newspaper reports that in a 500-page filing in the US, Tumuluri alleges he was the victim of a plot by Muscat’s government to boot him out of Malta in favour of a pre-ordained deal with American operators Steward Health Care.

In one of the more damning statements, Tumuluri claims that during a December 2017 meeting Schembri told him: “You know what happened with Daphne and you don’t want to end up in that position. You want us to be a friend, not a foe.”

Schembri denied the claims, insisting they are completely false and baseless.

The new story follows earlier revelations that showed how former prime minister Joseph Muscat received payments from a Swiss firm that was previously called VGH Europe for consultancy work.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in an October 2017 car bombing outside her Bidnija house. Three men who carried out the bombing are serving prison sentences, while the alleged mastermind, Yorgen Fenech, is awaiting trial.

Court proceedings against the alleged bomb suppliers are also ongoing.

The latest development was described as “surreal and shocking” by Opposition leader Bernard Grech in parliament, accusing the government of being in a slumber. "You are in cahoots with criminals," Grech said.

The PN is holding a protest in Valletta this evening.

READ ALSO: Joseph Muscat: ‘I don’t fear arrest… this is a frame-up’

Ernst, Schembri, Muscat and Mizzi

The hospitals concession was transferred to Steward Health Care in February 2018 with the American company buying Vitals’ shares.

However, Tumuluri is claiming he only agreed to the deal because of “unlawful coercion” and “extortionate acts” by Steward and Muscat’s government.

Tumuluri wants to turn whistleblower under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The law is a powerful and effective transnational anti-corruption law, targeting bribery of foreign government officials by US companies or individuals.

Tumuluri's FCPA filings were obtained by OCCRP and shared with Times of Malta and The Shift News.

Tumuluri blames VGH’s failure to fulfil its contractual obligations on the company’s then CEO Armin Ernst.

Ernst had stepped down from VGH only to turn up as CEO of Steward Health Care that eventually stepped in to take over the Malta hospitals concession.

In comments to the newspaper, Steward dismissed Tumuluri's claims as “malicious, self-serving, and entirely without merit”.

“This so-called filing is self-evidently a stunt, either for publicity or monetary gain, it is not real or legally cognisable, and is in and of itself a farce,” a Steward spokesperson is reported to have said.

Tumuluri refers to meetings he is alleged to have had with Keith Schembri in which the former OPM chief of staff made several “unlawful demands”. The former VGH director also claimed he was threatened that unless he complied with the request to sell his shares to a “third party” (which later transpired to be Steward) he would be removed from the country.

Tumuluri continues to claim that Schembri was acting on the behest of Joseph Muscat.

In another meeting, Tumuluri claims that Schembri threatened him with “fabricating” false criminal charges against him and arresting him if he turned up at Vitals’ annual Christmas party.

Fearne as ‘relevant individual’

He also claims being pressured by Konrad Mizzi to give up the concession and indicates Chris Fearne as a “relevant individual”.

The filings say that Fearne had been in discussions with Ernst regarding plans to take over the concession since approximately September 2017. Fearne denied this when contacted by the newspaper.

In his testimony to the National Audit Office, Fearne indicated that a September 2017 meeting in New York was the first time the government and Steward talked about a potential takeover. But Fearne told the NAO that the New York meeting was between Muscat, Schembri and Ernst.

Tumuluri also claims that in one of his first meetings with Fearne after he was appointed health minister, Fearne demanded that the VGH director show loyalty to him rather than Schembri and Mizzi.

In its third report on the hospitals deal released this week, the NAO commented on the unorthodox arrangement at the time whereby the contractual aspects between government and Steward continued being handled by Konrad Mizzi despite not being health minister.

Fearne testified that decisions were being taken behind his back.

The NAO report accused Mizzi of misleading Cabinet on the implications of a side agreement signed with Steward in August 2019 by which government would be liable to pay the company €100 million if the contract was annulled by the courts.