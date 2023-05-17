‘The corrupt are turning against each other’, Bernard Grech tells protestors in Valletta

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech called on supporters to not give up the fight for truth, stating now more than ever is the time to unite against the “corrupt”.

“They are now turning against each other, as thieves do,” Grech told protestors in front of parliament on Wednesday evening.

Former leader Adrian Delia who fronted the Vitals case in court, a number of MPs and party officials were present during the protest.

The call to protest was made on Tuesday by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech following a third damning report from the NAO, where Labour’s handling of the Vitals-Steward hospitals privatisation deal was lambasted once again.

Among other findings, the report details how then-tourism minister Konrad Mizzi misled Cabinet on the side agreement he drafted with Steward, by which government would be liable to pay the company €100 million if a court annulled the contract.

“We are living in surreal times. It is now the moment of truth, the moment when we tell them that enough is enough,” Grech told the sizeable crowd.

He said people have had enough of “this corrupt government”.

“They no longer ask us for proof, today they brush-off the blame in a bid to save themselves,” he said.

He said people who attended the protest are not “blue or red”, but citizens willing to fight for a better future for Malta.

He also made reference to fresh allegations surrounding former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

“Today, black on white, we know Joseph Muscat received thousands of euro from Vitals,” he said.

The PN leader slammed the Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, stating that every day that passes without him carrying out any arrests, is another day where he betrayed his role in protecting the Maltese people.

A tribute to Daphne and civil society

During his speech, the PN leader paid tribute to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, saying her death should not be in vain.

“She gave her life so we can know the truths we know today,” Grech told protestors. “We must never forget her.”

He said other people have no continued in her footsteps in order to reveal the whole truth about the “corrupt labour government”.

“Journalists, civil society, Adrian Delia, Simon Busutill – these people have all contributed to ensure Daphne did not die in vain,” he said.

‘We must remain focused’

The opposition leader called on supporters to remain focused in striving for a “better country”.

“They called us negative, in a bid to shut us up,” Grech said. “But we must remain united to ensure a better future for our country, to ensure impunity does not reign.”

“We are not done, we still have work to do and we must do this together. We cannot continue to let them do as they please,” Grech concluded.