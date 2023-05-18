Curia rejects claims on Archbishop being part of Opus Dei

The Curia has rejected claims made by blogger Simon Mercieca that Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna is a member of Opus Dei.

“Contrary to the misleading statement made by Prof. Mercieca, the Archbishop is not, and never has been, a member of Opus Dei,” the Curia said. “This is totally untrue.”

In his blog, the controversial blogger claimed the archbishop is part of a wider plot to oust former Nationalist leader Adrian Delia from the party.

“Adrian Delia attended the pontifical Mass on 8th September at St John’s Co-Cathedral. Archbishop Charles Scicluna, another member of Opus Dei, celebrated this Mass. On that day, Scicluna shook hands with all the dignitaries except Adrian Delia. Scicluna only nodded at Delia, a clear message that he is in agreement with his fellow members of Opus Dei to remove Adrian Delia,” Mercieca said.

What is Opus Dei?

Opus Dei is a small but powerful organisation within the Catholic Church officially known as the Prelature of the Holy Cross and Opus Dei.

Its members believe they are called to serve God not just through personal spiritual acts, but also through how they conduct themselves in their professional and family lives.

They abide by strict conservative teachings and generally maintain a level of secrecy, often choosing not to volunteer their membership to people outside the church.