Cannabis transportation allowed only at daytime, in a locked GPS-tracked vehicle

Transportation of cannabis between cultivation sites and distribution outlets will now be carried out by individuals certified by the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis, according to new rules.

ARUC Chairperson Leonid McKay said on Thursday a new certification was required for the transportation of cannabis.

“The authority shall be issuing its certification, which satisfies all the criteria required to ensure that cannabis is transported securely whilst facilitating operations,” McKay said.

The transportation of cannabis from the cultivation site to the outlet must be done only by the individual who obtains the certification using the vehicle indicated in the application form. The vehicle must be a closed van and no transportation shall occur at night. Cannabis must be stored in a temperature-controlled container locked inside a safe.

“The vehicles will be tracked,” McKay said to ensure that cannabis can only be transported between the cultivation and distribution sites of the association without any stops en route or other undue delays.

On the basis of feedback received from stakeholders, the new rules redefine operating practices, particularly in the areas of waste management, testing, and application format.

Waste can now be composted

Amendments have been made to waste regulations, which previously mandated that waste be incinerated in an approved landfill.

This amendment ensures that all waste materials, including unused parts of the cannabis plant, are properly accounted for, as these parts are classified as restricted materials under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.

Following feedback received, associations now have the option to compost the waste within the cultivation site using a sealed container. The resulting compost must be utilized as nutrients for the associations' operations.

McKay clarified that in order for associations to take advantage of this option, they must demonstrate their ability to document every stage of the waste composting process. The authority will conduct regular inspections of the associations' operations to ensure compliance.

Testing: Joint responsibility between associations and ARUC

Based on the feedback received, it was determined that the costs associated with implementing a testing regime were excessively high.

To address this concern, the authority has decided to cover the expenses related to testing for harmful chemical and biological contaminants.

According to the regulations, associations are required to conduct tests for bacteria, yeast, and mould, as well as assess moisture content and analyze foreign matter before releasing each batch. Periodic testing to establish the phytocannabinoid profile is also necessary.

McKay highlighted the distinguishing factor between cannabis provided by associations and that available on the black market, stating, "one key advantage of cannabis obtained through associations is peace of mind."

From simultaneous applications to a more modular approach

The feedback showed prospective associations are finding it difficult to secure prospective holds for the duration of the application process.

Currently, the format of the application stipulates that all documents must be submitted with the application, thereby compelling prospective associations to secure prospective hold over the chosen properties before submitting the application.

The application format will now be amended to allow prospective associations to adopt a modular approach through the application process.