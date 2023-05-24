Detention Services Agency refutes claims that centres for detained migrants are substandard

Refurbishment works in all compounds and residential blocks operated by the Detention Services Agency will be completed by the end of this year, the agency said.

Works started in 2020 included the installation of new vandal proof utilities, additional and brand-new sanitary facilities, new apertures in all living quarters and a comprehensive CCTV system in all areas.

The agency refuted critical claims made in a report compiled by human rights organisation Aditus for AIDA, the asylum information database, that substandard conditions are still the norm for migrants in detention.

At the same time, the Monitoring Board for Detained Persons, a government watchdog, highlighted certain misgivings in a separate report on their 2021 site visit that was tabled in parliament recently.

But the agency is refuting the claims, insisting that a lot of work has been done since 2020 to address the issues flagged.

Two new accommodation blocks and a clinic were built, which helped eliminate overcrowding and enabled the management to house migrants according to protection needs, a spokesperson for DSA said.

“These changes also made it possible for the detainees to use the outdoor facilities for the whole day, except night-time,” he added.

China House

The organisation also refuted claims that the building known as China House, which is being used as a reception centre for newly arrived migrants, is structurally unsound. The claim was made in both reports.

“The building never had any structural problems and constant maintenance works are carried out, usually after the migrants using it are either transferred to open centres or to the detention centre in Safi,” the DSA said. It added: “The Hal Far Immigration Reception Centre (China House) was renovated in the year 2020 and was initially being used as a designated COVID-19 quarantine facility for irregular migrants.”

The Malta Red Cross was engaged three years ago to run the medical operation of this compound and remains engaged till today. The building is now used to accommodate migrants for a temporary period, normally in the days following their arrival in Malta.

The DSA also refuted claims on the lack of communication facilities, adding that a new television and telephone system was introduced in the past years.

“All new arrivals are given access to the phone on the same day they arrive at the centre and those who do not manage to do so are assisted to use applications such as WhatsApp and IMO,” the agency said.

It added that new meeting facilities were built and additional space for such visits will be provided in the next few days. These new facilities will be equipped with an open phone line system for lawyers, NGO representatives, interpreters, family members and other visitors.

Healthcare

The DSA said the medical clinic at the Safi Detention Centre is of the same standards as every other health centre in Malta.

“It involves round the clock presence of nurses, daily GP clinic, quasi-daily psychiatric clinic, GU clinic, dermatology clinic and other services… All complaints are triaged by nurses and doctors who are aware of all minor or major cases,” the agency said.

It insisted that medications are given based on an inpatient-style treatment chart and filed in the person’s health records. Nurses are allowed to triage the need for basic analgesia if needed or upon a patient’s request.

It also refuted claims that treatment is sometimes stopped suddenly. “All treatments are given using a treatment chart and any lapse must be justified. When detainees are transferred from one compound to another, the nursing team are required to provide a medical handover which is documented. The same procedure is applied when a detainee is released from the closed facilities and provided with a Medical Handover Sheet with extra supplies of medication for the upcoming days.”

Increased security

The DSA said security at detention centres has been beefed up to ensure more accountability among officers and reduce vandalism. A surveillance system is also installed in the vans which transport detainees to different areas, it noted.

The agency refuted suggestions that migrants were not provided with adequate clothing for the winter. “Winter clothes such as thermal underwear, track suits, thermal socks and blankets are constantly being made available to everyone. The claim by the author of the AIDA report that such clothing is not being provided is also false.”

It also clarified that all people admitted to detention are provided with the necessary documentation in a language they understand.

The agency said training is provided on a continuous basis, in accordance with a schedule and provided to all new and veteran staff.