Jo Etienne Abela calls for more responsible driving on Maltese roads

Active aging minister Jo Etienne Abela appealed for people to not drive when they are not in the right mental state.

“We can blame the government, and its entities, but we should also look at ourselves,” the minister said in his adjournment speech on Monday.

Veering away from a subject that concerns his ministry, Abela said accidents are not restricted to Malta, and where cars are present, accidents are bound to happen, but people should be more responsible behind the wheel.

“Let’s try and avoid more heartbreak,” he told the House.

Abela, a doctor by profession, said he has cured countless patients recovering from traffic accidents, advising people to not use their phones or drive under the influence.

His speech comes in the wake of another traffic fatality, as 17-year-old Kacey Sciberras, tragically lost her life in an accident on Sunday morning.

Police officers who were doing late-night rounds in the area of St Thomas Chetcuti Street in Attard, came across a wrecked car.

From preliminary investigations, it results that a 20-year-old from St Paul’s Bay lost control of his Chevrolet Aveo and crashed into a pole.

The two other individuals in the car are being treated for grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.