Yorgen Fenech, alleged mastermind in Daphne murder, testifies in PAC today

The man accused of mastermining the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Yorgen Fenech, is expected to testify in the parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, this afternoon at 2pm.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) requested the director of prisons to allow the Tumas magnate to testify in the hearings on the NAO inquiry on the Electrogas power plant.

Security officers from the Corradino Correctional Facility inspected the building to provide security arrangements for the testimony.

This will be Yorgen Fenech’s first appearance out of court, and his first chance to speak in a public forum.

The PAC hearings of former chief of staff Keith Schembri had to be suspended after Schembri filed a constitutional case, claiming a breach of his rights when PAC chairman Darren Carabott and two Nationalist MPs filed a criminal report alleging perjury.

Schembri is believed to have used an offshore company in Panama, surreptitiously opened after 2013, that had also identified another secret offshore company belonging to Fenech, 17 Black, as a potential target client according to correspoondence from his auditors.

17 Black, located in Dubai, is believed to have been used to channel illicit payments from Fenech to other players connected in some way to the €200 million Electrogas bid, which includes partners from Azeri state gas company SOCAR, and German company Siemens.

Schembri resigned from chief of staff to former prime minister Joseph Muscat in December 2019 soon after the arrest of Fenech, which came on the heels of the arrest of Melvin Theuma, a pardoned criminal who acted as the go-between between Fenech and the executors of the assassination, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio.