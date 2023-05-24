Red Arrows set to return to Maltese skies next September

The Malta International Airshow is set to return next September, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has announced.

The event will see the return of the Red Arrows to Maltese skies for the first time since 2021.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, is one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams. Representing the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, the team is the public face of the service.

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience.

The Red Arrows will be joined by the Swiss Airforce’s Patrouille Suisse and the Flying Bulls Display.

The Malta International Airshow will be held between the 23 and 24 September. The airshow will start with a static display at the Luqa Airport, and culminate with a flying display along the Qawra coast.