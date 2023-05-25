Sliema, Swieqi and Naxxar top Malta rich list
Data tabled in parliament shows there were 4,900 individuals who declared an income of more than €100,000 in 2021
Sliema, Swieqi and Naxxar are the localities with the highest number of individuals declaring an income of more than €100,000 in 2021.
The information was tabled by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.
Data shows there were 4,900 individuals who declared more than €100,000.
Sliema topped the rich list, with 526 individuals declaring an income more than €100,000, followed by Swieqi (354), Naxxar (330) and St Julian’s (294).
Isla and Għasri only had two individuals declaring an income exceeding €100,000.
Company profits
In a separate parliamentary question, the minister tabled data which showed 1,139 businesses reported a profit before tax of more than €100,000, 308 businesses reported a profit of more than €500,000, while 546 businesses reported a profit before tax of more than €1 million.