Massive Ghaxaq shopping village needs new roundabout on Tal-Barrani junction with Żejtun

The development of a shopping village instead of the Schembri Barbros plant at Triq tal-Barrani will require a new roundabout at the Zejtun intersection, planning documents show.

Higher traffic volumes generated by the proposed retail and leisure park will require a two-line roundabout instead of the existing traffic lights.

The shopping village is being proposed by Anton Schembri of Schembri Barbros Ltd instead of industrial garages and a concrete batching plant that occupy 23,520sq.m of land next to the Lidl supermarket.

According to the latest plans the retail and leisure complex will be built over three floors (10.5m) on a footprint of 14,220sq.m. Two levels of underground parking are set to accommodate 1,014 parking spaces.

Apart from shops, the village will include a 2,500sq.m underground gymnasium and a 700sq.m childcare centre set on the second level. The upper floor will include 7,000sq.m of food and beverage outlets. The project envisages a total floor area of 18,700sq.m dedicated to retail. The existing Lidl supermarket will be retained.

The Project Development Statement submitted by the developers, states that the aim of the project is to provide “a landmark retail and leisure park” which will be “the first one of its size and concept in the south of Malta”.

The project aims to provide a holistic experience to families offering “various services from a single location with easy access and adequate parking provision”, something which is “generally lacking in other commercial outlets located within town centres”.

The other major benefit of the project according to its proponents is the “complete removal” of the industrial complex which they also own and is located just 200m away from the residential development boundary of Għaxaq.

According to the PDS, prevailing northwest winds blow dust generated at the plant directly towards Għaxaq creating a continuous nuisance to residents.

But the development will also generate “very high traffic flows which cannot be catered for by the existing infrastructure”.

The PDS says the construction of a new roundabout to improve junction flows is essential for the development of the shopping village

The document refers to plans by Infrastructure Malta to upgrade the junction.

“Infrastructure Malta intends to upgrade this junction to a two-lane roundabout with slip roads connecting Triq Tal-Barrani with Triq Vjal il-25 Novembru, which will also permit access to the commercial complex,” the document says.

The modifications required also include the widening of lanes to 8m, and an increase in the entry width of the different arms of the junction.

Plans submitted online do not indicate any take-up of surrounding agricultural land. No application has been submitted so far by Infrastructure Malta for the proposed road works.

One of the major negative impacts of the project identified in the PDS is the height of the proposed building which will rise to nearly 11m.

To minimise the impact, the building will be set back further from the arterial road, “hence creating a larger buffer space and better visual backdrop when viewed from passing vehicles”

The environmental impact of the proposed shopping village is still being analysed by the Environment and Resources Authority.