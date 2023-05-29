Minister gives no timeframe for Bormla sea ferry terminal opening

The Bormla sea ferry terminal is still not operational and the Transport Minister was unable to give a timeframe for when it will start being used.

Aaron Farrugia skirted a parliamentary question put to him by Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield, who asked when passengers could hope to start using the Bormla terminal. Works on the terminal situated at Dock 1 have been going on for years.

But replying in parliament on Monday, Farrugia had little to say about the timeframe. “Fenders have been ordered and the terminal could be used once they are installed. This is being done to ensure utmost safety at the terminal,” the minister said.

Bedingfield’s question reflects complaints by Bormla residents over the delays in the project which had to be completed by Infrastructure Malta in the first half of 2022.

In a press statement in December 2021, the agency had said the new landing facilities for passengers using the Bormla-Valletta ferry had to be completed by June 2022.

The development forms part of a €5 million project part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), to introduce safer infrastructure for passengers using sea public transport between Bormla, Sliema and Valletta.