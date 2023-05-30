Government wants offenders register for people guilty of abusing persons with a disability

Cabinet has approved the creation of an offenders register for people found guilty of abusing persons with a disability, Julia Farrugia Portelli said on Tuesday.

The Inclusion Minister, who will be putting forward legislation in this regard, said all homes would be required to consult the register before employing people.

The register would work on the same lines as the sex offenders register, which all organisations dealing with children are obliged to consult before employing someone.

The development comes in the wake of a recent case at a Gozo church home, where two carers are being investigated over claims they abused a resident with a disability.

The incident at Dar Arka was flagged to the authorities by a third party, and police were roped in to investigate the claims. The two carers were suspended pending investigations.

No charges have been filed so far.

Speaking during an adjournment speech in parliament, Farrugia Portelli said the register would create another level of protection for residents.

“All homes for the disabled, whether State-run or operated by NGOs or the private sector, will be obliged to check whether a prospective employee is listed on this register,” she said. “It makes no sense that a court finds someone guilty of abuse and this person is kicked out of their job and goes on to join another entity in the sector.”

The minister also said government-run homes for the disabled have started introducing CCTV cameras in all common areas and the Social Care Standards Authority, which regulates the sector is also reviewing its policies in this regard.

Farrugia Portelli said persons with a disability can be non-verbal and unable to explain that someone has abused them. “Others may be unaware of the abuse they are being subjected to and this is why we have to send a strong message against these vile acts.”

The minister said the vast majority of carers were responsible persons, who worked with dedication.

“Their job is not a walk in the park – they come in contact with cases and situations of challenging behaviour, which requires carers to be trained for these circumstances... I believe that the introduction of an offenders’ register will close some of the gaps in the system and serve as a deterrent for those who earn a living from this sector,” the minister said.