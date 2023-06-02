Żurrieq residents promise to ‘fight on’ over proposed rezoning of Nigret area

A group of Żurrieq residents have promised to ‘fight on’ irrespective of the outcome of the Planning Authority’s decision on the Nigret zoning application next Tuesday.

“The applicant’s architect, former Minister George Pullicino, asked for a deferral after the anger this application caused among the general public. We are aware that this is a diversionary tactic to distract us, but we are prepared for a long fight,” the residents said in a statement.

Should the PA decide in favour of the project, it would pave the way for the development of 11,500sq.m of agricultural land. The area currently acts as a buffer zone between the hamlets of Nigret and Bubaqra.

Residents highlighted how other planning control applications in the area amount to an assault on Żurrieq, where a flurry of rezoning applications will have the effect of destroying every remaining open space and green lung.

IPC0085/18 filed by developer Anton Camilleri and his architect, PL President Daniel Micallef, has already been approved in Nigret, while PC/0010/18 and PC/0061/22, respectively presented by Silvan and Matthew Fenech of Tuminvest seek to rezone another huge swathe of agricultural land.

“We are aware of another area in Żurrieq, close to the area demarcated by PC/0085/18, which is being surveyed for rezoning. We are expecting to see another application on this stretch of land in the coming weeks,” they said. “This construction onslaught will change Żurrieq forever, and not for the better. They will bring more and more pollution, congestion, and irreversible loss of farmland.”

The residents said they will be joining forces to oppose this “underhanded attack” on their town, and are floating the idea of formalising an association, whilst inviting the wider participation of the community.

“This is not about what is in our backyard, and not about Nigret. It’s about Żurrieq, and the same can be said of every other town in Malta. We believe, from experiences seen in other towns, that unity among us can send a strong signal against the abuse of our quality of life.”

The residents have noted with “disappointment” the silence of their district MPs on the project.

“Not only have we never received a reply, but they evaded the media’s questions about the application. None of them is able to give a straight answer, and what is happening in Żurrieq is what happens across the islands: our political class is servile to big business interests, and ignores the realities faced by the communities. But this will not deter us in fighting for our heritage and collective wellbeing,” they said.

The residents have also organised a walk in Nigret on Saturday at 2pm, during which they will be discussing ideas and next steps for a wider action in the town.