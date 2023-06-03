PWC Report and inquiry into financial irregularities allegations at San Andrea School finalised

San Andrea School announced that the independent inquiry together with the initial phase of the PWC report regarding allegations of financial irregularities and misconduct have been completed.

The school intends to share the findings with parents and staff in the coming days.

"We welcome the conclusion of these two important reports, which are crucial for bringing clarity to everyone involved. They will allow us to move past this dark chapter and begin anew for the betterment of our school and children," the San Andrea school board stated on Saturday morning.

Last November, the school board appointed Judge David Scicluna to investigate the allegations of financial irregularities raised by former assistant head Trevor Templeman.

Additionally, one of the Big Four audit firms, PWC, was chosen to conduct a separate fact-finding exercise in relation to the alleged financial irregularities at the school.

During this period, the board, comprising parents working voluntarily to restore confidence in the school, has taken various measures.

Notably, a staff member was suspended until further notice while Stefania Bartolo, the former head of the school, who had self-suspended herself when the controversy emerged, has also recently resigned.

The reports have been handed over to the newly established independent strategic review committee. This committee will carefully analyse the findings, provide recommendations, and propose any necessary actions.

In the days leading up to an information meeting scheduled for next week to discuss the way forward, the reports will also be shared with school staff and parents. Later, the findings will be made public, ensuring transparency in the process.

"We have confidence that the findings will shape our future course of action and lead to increased transparency and accountability, benefiting everyone involved," the board said.

Meanwhile, the Malta Union of Teachers released a statement stating that it has closely monitored the situation at the school over the past months. The union has extended its full support to the school and educators throughout this period.

According to the union, there have been no reports from its members regarding their intentions to leave San Andrea School. However, the educators, who have remained, desire a resolution to the unrest experienced in recent months.

The union expressed hope that the school management would continue to support the work of the educators for the benefit of the students and overcome the challenges faced in the past months.

It assured that it will continue to provide its support to the school and educators going forward.