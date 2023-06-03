Investigation clears housing ministry of bribery and corruption allegations

The police investigations into allegations against the social accommodation ministry, have found no evidence of bribery or corruption, Housing Minister Roderick Galdes confirmed on Thursday.

These investigations were initiated following a series of accusations made on social media.

“I was just informed by the police that all that was said is not true,” Galdes said on Facebook.

The claims involved irregularities in the allocation of social housing and allegations of officials accepting bribes in the form of gifts.

Shortly after, Housing Minister Roderick Galdes filed a police report regarding the "defamatory allegations" posted on Facebook by an individual using a fake profile.

The accusations were attributed to a Facebook profile under the name Karen Falzon, who commented on various unrelated posts published on the Prime Minister's official Facebook page.

Among the messages shared, it was claimed that two specific individuals "abused their authority by favouring their friends" and "accepted gifts from an individual in exchange for a new social housing unit."

The messages explicitly named officials and suggested that they had granted social housing to individuals who had sold properties in Sliema and were subsequently provided government-owned apartments in San Ġwann.

In addition, Falzon also said she possesses the necessary evidence and is willing to cooperate with the authorities at any time.

During the investigations, the individual behind the claims, using the pseudonym 'Karen Falzon,' was brought in for questioning by the police.

“While admitting to making several allegations under that profile, the individual failed to provide any tangible evidence to support the claims,” according to the sources.

In light of this, the woman’s lawyer and the ministry urged her to issue an apology.

However, a recent personal post on Facebook by the woman stated that she refuses to apologise, while simultaneously denying that she had been approached by the police for questioning.

The woman in question changed her social accommodation five times in 14 years

Further investigations revealed the woman changed her social housing residence a staggering five times between 1998 and 2013, citing disputes with neighbours as the reason for relocation.

“Initially believing these claims, a deeper inquiry uncovered a different narrative,” a source told MaltaToday.

It appears that the woman had been subjected to threats and intimidation by neighbours, who had loaned her substantial amounts of money over the years but were never repaid.

More recently, the woman returned requesting another relocation. Once again, she emphasised the ongoing quarrels with her neighbours and painful memories associated with her home.

The source hinted that after the woman had been denied relocation, she resorted to sending Facebook comments.

Furthermore, information obtained by MaltaToday indicates that the woman reached out to several Nationalist MPs seeking assistance. However, upon learning about the situation, the MPs reportedly declined to intervene, closing the door on her appeals.

MaltaToday is in possession of the woman’s name making such accusations, however, it is being withheld to protect her identity.