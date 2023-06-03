ADPD urges consideration of 'homicide by vehicle' law to combat road safety crisis

In a press conference held at the site of recent accident in Attard, the ADPD party raised concerns over the "escalating trail of destruction on the country's roads."

Party PRO Brian Decelis questioned whether it was time for the introduction of a new law addressing "homicide by a vehicle."

Decelis emphasised the need for severe punishment for dangerous driving, stating that those who speed up are fully aware of the risks they pose and the devastating consequences of accidents.

The conference shed light on the alarming state of affairs, highlighting how the country's once-praised roads have transformed into racetracks, with speeds on the Central Link reaching a staggering 157 kilometres per hour.

Decelis stressed that the lack of enforcement has contributed to a sense of carelessness among drivers, who believe they will not face penalties for reckless behaviour.

The ADPD representative put forth a strong proposition, suggesting that anyone exceeding certain speeds should have their driving license permanently revoked.

He argued that these individuals pose a significant danger to others, effectively turning their vehicles into deadly weapons.

Drawing attention to the ADPD's earlier predictions, Decelis blamed the wider roads for the increased speed, resulting in more fatalities, higher traffic congestion, and increased pollution.

He criticised the projects being carried out, labelling them as an abuse of European Union funds.

According to Decelis, these EU-funded roads contradict the organisation's own climate and sustainable transport goals.

He pointed out the lack of foresight, leading to buses getting stuck in traffic and endangering commuters who choose environmentally friendly modes of transport, such as bicycles, and scooters.

Secretary General Ralph Cassar attributed the congestion and reckless driving to an outdated mobility policy and the inadequate allocation of space and priority for public transport and sustainable modes of transportation.

Cassar criticised successive governments for prioritising car usage, random parking, and business interests over the welfare of pedestrians.

He accused the authorities of disregarding their own plans, wasting significant sums of money and European funds by ignoring consultancy reports.

Cassar stressed the need for a modal shift and the implementation of the government's master plan, which calls for low-emission zones in town centres and segregated busways to enhance public transport efficiency in densely populated areas.

He proposed the development of a Bus Rapid Transit system, granting buses absolute priority over other vehicles, and advocated for car-free town and village centres, ensuring safe roads for alternative transport modes like bicycles.

The secretary general called for the inclusion of segregated bicycle lanes on all main routes, including bypasses, and urged authorities to allocate additional space to alternative transport rather than accommodating more cars.

He emphasised the importance of creating people-friendly roads that discourage pollution and excessive speed, ultimately saving lives.

As the ADPD continues to voice its concerns, it remains to be seen whether the government will take decisive action to address the road safety crisis and promote sustainable transportation options for the well-being of the public.