San Andrea school former staff involved in historical culture of bullying, inquiry reveals

Updated with statement from Trevor Templeton

An independent judicial inquiry into allegations of bullying and misconduct at San Andrea School in Malta has revealed a history of bullying and arrogance among the school's former staff.

The inquiry, conducted by retired Judge David Scicluna and commissioned by the school board, found a pervasive attitude of bullying and arrogance had prevailed at San Andrea School in the past.

In his 73-page report, Judge Scicluna emphasised that “a school cannot be run as a fiefdom” while making several recommendations to promote better governance within the school, after hearing testimonies from 65 witnesses and examining numerous documents.

San Andrea did not publish the full inquiry report but sent out a press release with the summarised findings to the media. Parents received a redacted version of the two reports due to data protection concerns.

In reaction to the inquiry's findings, former veteran teacher at the school Trevor Templeton issued a statement through his lawyer noting that the inquiry was not tasked with evaluating any allegations of financial impropriety, despite his allegations on financial fraud spurring the inquiry investigations.

"It is interesting why the school had specifically excluded the financial impropriety when the matter which led to this report was the information put forward by our client."

Templeton also said the school leaked selective parts of the conclusions, and not the full report, which makes recommendations on school finances and the appointment of staff through calls for applications with a transparent marking system.

"Our client welcomes the “summary” of the report of the firm PWC which confirms the claims that he had originally put forward and which led to these reports, that the ex- chairperson of the school board Kevin Spiteri through his company KJM Enterprises Limited, received no less than €3.16 million from the school, the same report also confirms that more than €100,000 had been passed on to Kevin Spiteri’s company without any trace or invoices."

He said the same PWC report found that money was being transferred from the San Andrea bank account to Spiteri's company account at odd hours of the day, including after school hours and the middle of the night.

Templeman had claimed that a member of staff was paid €25,000 in hush money to keep quiet about Spiteri. He said the school reassigned him different duties using false cyberbullying charges.

Among the recommendations from the inquiry report are the dissemination of policies covering bullying, whistleblowing, child protection, and the use of social media.

The report also calls for enhanced communication, the establishment of standard operating procedures and procurement policies, and a focus on the school's core values of reason, respect, and responsibility, among others.

Additionally, it suggests that all major donations should be accurately registered, receipts issued, and donors informed of how the funds are utilised.

Parallel to the judicial inquiry, a fact-finding exercise conducted by PWC concluded that the financial fraud alleged by Trevor Templeman was actually funds used for the construction of a multipurpose hall and extensive refurbishment.

However, the PWC report identified inconsistencies and red flags related to past cases of financial mismanagement, prompting further investigation by the school board to ensure proper structures are in place and to determine if legal action is warranted.

These findings, which will be shared with staff and parents in the coming days, were commissioned by the school board following accusations made by Trevor Templeman last November regarding fraud, financial mismanagement, and wrongdoing at San Andrea School.

The board established an independent Strategic Review Committee and initiated the implementation of structures and procedures to improve governance. An audit sub-committee has also been formed to ensure transparency, accountability, and good governance within the institution.

Judge Scicluna, in his conclusions, emphasised the importance of not spreading unsubstantiated allegations, even if serious, particularly when based solely on hearsay evidence and lacking direct proof.

Since the allegations first came to light in October, assistant head Trevor Templeman and school head Stefania Bartolo have resigned, while assistant head Ruth Azzopardi has been suspended.

The current School Board responded to the conclusions. "This whole exercise has been an eye-opener where these situations threatened the very ethos of our school. It is thanks to the commitment of our excellent teachers and dedicated parents that San Andrea remains one of the best schools on the island."

Timeline of events

There were two separate cases involving assistant head Trevor Templeman that the School Board treated as separate, despite Templeman’s attempt to merge the two issues, namely:

1. Criminal proceedings of cyberbullying filed against Templeman by a parent over an Instagram post;

2. Allegations of fraud, financial mismanagement and wrongdoing, which he aired publicly.

The School Board only learnt about the criminal proceedings after they were contacted by parents and in July 2022 wrote to Templeman requesting him to disclose the status of the case. The latter wrote back saying the case had been put off to March 2023 and he hoped this matter had not been raised following the information he had shared with the board chairman on June 1, where he had made a series of allegations.



Following thorough probing, the judge concluded that the board was meticulous in keeping both cases separate. Templeman assumed that since he had mentioned to then school head Stefania Bartolo that he had been called in for police questioning, he did not need to inform the board. However, in the inquiring judge’s opinion “such misconceptions does not do away with a duty to disclose”.



In August 2022, the board decided to reassign Templeman to other duties as an Interim Coordinator as a precaution, and move him to another office within the Multipurpose Hall.



Templeman lamented through his lawyer that this change of role was not acceptable as it went contrary to his contract of employment and was not compatible with his role as assistant head. It was pointed out that Templeman’s employment contract states specifically that the employee was bound to perform “any other duties which from time to time may be delegated by the Head of School”.



At no point did Templeman transfer to the Multipurpose Hall. He was given a final notice on August 26, 2022 and a written warning on September 2, 2022, which he contested.



The judge observes that the reassignment of duties would “undoubtedly have come as a shock to Templeman”, particularly in view of the original stance taken by the school head in February 2022 when it dismissed any ownership of the situation. But this does not mean that the School Board’s admittedly late decision to transfer him was incorrect. It must be said that the School Board did not take the more extreme measure of suspending Templeman. However, until the court case was decided, he was not to have contact with children and had to move to a different office. This move never came about — Templeman went on sick leave from August 30 to September 2, 2022, and then from September 7, until his resignation on October 14, 2022.



Concurrently, another event was playing out before the June 1, 2022 allegations — the judge paints a picture of a clique of people where familiarity reigned between Templeman, Bartolo, assistant head Ruth Azzopardi, and past board chairman Kevin Spiteri, whose company KJM Enterprise carried out the extensive works on the Multipurpose Hall and refurbishment works. This “very close relationship saw them eating out together regularly, going on boat trips and at a point in 2022 even starting to organise a trip to Sicily”.



Templeman was considered to be Bartolo’s right-hand man, and Bartolo herself says she used to refer to him as “Trevor the Treasure”.



However, dynamics changed in May 2022, when Bartolo encouraged Templeman to apply for the post of Early/Middle school head. Despite displaying interest, he stopped short of applying when he realised he would have to move office and away from a colleague with whom he worked extremely well. Witnesses testified that Templeman’s attitude towards Bartolo went from constantly eulogising her to suddenly vowing “to make her suffer” and to “do anything to bring her down”.



Soon after, no longer having faith in Bartolo, on June 1, 2022, Templeman went to then School Board chairman Alex Tortell with a series of allegations.



Although the School Board clearly worked to keep the two cases separate, the judge notes that Templeman “lumped everything together” claiming his transfer was a result of the June 1 allegations. The judge adds: “It cannot be said that [Templeman’s] change of role, title and office could be a form of persecution and intimidation… the School Board was carrying out its duty.”



In the months following the June 1, 2022 meeting, the School Board kept insisting with Templeman to submit his allegations in writing, requests that kept being ignored, until eventually the School Board met with him on September 20, 2022, and he made a series of allegations, mainly:

That former chairman Kevin Spiteri had taken €200,000 from the school and no one knew what had become of these funds. That the former school administrator had got to know what Spiteri was doing and Spiteri gave him €25,000 to keep his mouth shut. That Spiteri had entered into a contract for his warehouse so that when his term of office was over he would continue being paid by the school.



At this point, the judge reiterates that the alleged financial irregularities are being dealt with by PWC with whom he held an online meeting to discuss a number of issues raised during the hearing of evidence. With regard to these allegations, the following was established:

The school’s auditors had called to inquire about the sum of €200,000 registered as miscellaneous. Bartolo admits to being furious about this news and she spoke to Templeman and Azzopardi about this. According to testimony, she alleged that Spiteri had “robbed” the school. Eventually, the invoices were traced and the auditors were satisfied. However, Bartolo failed to immediately inform Templeman and Azzopardi, until later. Templeman went on to make allegations of financial irregularities on how Spiteri, through KJM Enterprises, had made approximately €3 million. Spiteri testified that this sum had been made over eight years and included the Multipurpose Hall, employees’ wages, materials used and that payment was always made against invoices provided. During evidence Templeman referred to further financial irregularities — he exhibited a bag containing shredded paper, which he claimed contained documents discarded following the financial administrator’s resignation and which he said had been passed on to him by a cleaner — the judge concluded these allegations were hearsay. It was established that this claim of hush money, was actually a severance pay package. The judge established that Spiteri had a 2,000 square metre warehouse and when the school used to empty classes to carry out works the furniture was held there. When Spiteri’s term as chairman was coming to an end, he informed the School Board he could no longer offer free use of the warehouse. This was discussed at board level and since his rate matched other commercial rates it was decided to rent it. Eventually, after the new board was appointed it was established that not all the space was being utilised and Tortell, the new chairman, said he was not happy with the arrangements nor with the fact that the warehouse belonged to the previous chairman’s company. He had started the process to terminate the contract but this was superseded by events.

