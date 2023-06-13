Ousted prison chief waited months to return firearm

Firearms issued by the Corradino Correctional Facility to former director Alex Dalli and his right-hand man Randolph Spiteri, were not returned more than a year after they resigned from their posts, MaltaToday has learnt.

The pistols were issued during their time at the helm of the prison administration and were only returned in March 2023 – a full 16 months after their resignation.

Sources who spoke to this newspaper said CCF director Christopher Siegersma knew of the matter, and that the issue was only resolved recently.

Replying to questions by this newspaper, the prison administration was non-committal on when the firearms were handed over. “Internal Standard Operating Procedures are followed, which cannot be divulged for security reasons,” a spokesperson said.

A request for the CCF’s firearms policy twice remained unanswered.

Dalli suspended himself back in November 2021, after a 35-year-old Indian inmate was found dead in the prison’s Division 4. He was found dead during a prison guard handover on the morning of 10 November. It was the 14th prisoner death during Dalli’s four-year tenure.

Randolph Spiteri, on the other hand, was transferred in May 2022 to the Critical Infrastructure Department which falls under the permanent secretary of the home affairs ministry, where he oversees projects within the said department.