[WATCH] Random spot checks carried out regularly for care homes, Minister reassures

Inclusion Minister, Julia Farrugia Portelli reassured the public that regular spot checks are carried out in care homes, following a case of physical abuse involving a person with a disability at Dar Arka who was hit with a shoe by a female carer and later assaulted by her partner.

The incident happened on 1 May at the Gozo church home run by Fondazzjoni Arka and the victim was left with a black eye.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Farrugia Portelli stated that “government sent a strong message that such incidents are never tolerated.” She noted that the relevant authorities were swift to intervene, even roping in the police, as the two carers in question are to be arraigned in court.

The incident prompted the government to propose the introduction of an offenders register for people found guilty of abusing persons with a disability. The legislation in question is expected to be put forward in the coming months by the inclusion minister.

“We believe that this is the way forward, as it gives reassurance that people working with people with disabilities have a clean criminal record, and will not harm people with disabilities,” concluded Farrugia Portelli.