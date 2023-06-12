menu

[WATCH] Random spot checks carried out regularly for care homes, Minister reassures

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli was answering questions related to a case of abuse in Dar Arka, where a person with a disability was allegedly hit with a shoe by a carer and her partner

matthew_farrugia
12 June 2023, 12:15pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli
Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli

Inclusion Minister, Julia Farrugia Portelli reassured the public that regular spot checks are carried out in care homes, following a case of physical abuse involving a person with a disability at Dar Arka who was hit with a shoe by a female carer and later assaulted by her partner.

The incident happened on 1 May at the Gozo church home run by Fondazzjoni Arka and the victim was left with a black eye.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Farrugia Portelli stated that “government sent a strong message that such incidents are never tolerated.” She noted that the relevant authorities were swift to intervene, even roping in the police, as the two carers in question are to be arraigned in court. 

The incident prompted the government to propose the introduction of an offenders register for people found guilty of abusing persons with a disability. The legislation in question is expected to be put forward in the coming months by the inclusion minister. 

“We believe that this is the way forward, as it gives reassurance that people working with people with disabilities have a clean criminal record, and will not harm people with disabilities,” concluded Farrugia Portelli.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.