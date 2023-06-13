Former prime minister Joseph Muscat next witness for Electrogas PAC

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to testify before parliament’s Public Accounts Committee next week on the Electrogas tender.

Muscat’s testimony was requested by the Opposition MPs at the end of Tuesday’s PAC meeting during which former Ministry for Tourism Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi testified.

The request to summon the former Prime Minister, was not opposed by government MPs on the committee.

The PAC heard the testimony of civil servant Ronald Mizzi, who was permanent secretary in ministeries under Konrad Mizzi’s purview, namely the energy and later the tourism ministry.

In both ministries, Mizzi says he first followed the Delimara gas plant tender from the perspective of state aid issues, and later in the tourism ministry after 2017, to assist in any financial closure for the project.

Mizzi denied having had any interaction with Brian Tonna, the former Nexia BT partner, or any other member of the Delimara gas plant evaluation committee.

Mizzi defended his role as tourism ministry permanent secretary when he penned a right of reply to The Guardian in 2018 on a story dealing with the Electrogas deal. He told the PAC that he felt was not overstepping his limits by penning a reply on which he felt he had competence in answering, even though he was no longer permanent secretary on energy. “I felt there should be no misrepresentations on the work of the government.”