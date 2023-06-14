Prison official’s efficient service medal suspended after details emerge on criminal proceedings

One of the 72 prison officials awarded a medal of honour for their services at the Corradino Correctional Facility had her award suspended after it was revealed she is facing criminal procedures.

The government said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon it was brought to its attention that one of the awardees had been charged in court.

Annabelle Cauchi, a former prison officer is facing charges of involuntary homicide and committing a crime they were duty bound to prevent following the suicide of inmate Kim Borg Virtu.

On Tuesday, 73 officials and former officials were awarded for their service at the CCF. Anabelle Cauchi was among the officers selected for the award and posed for a group photo of the 72 recipients alongside the Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri. Prison CEO Christopher Siegersma was also present.

After the statement was issued, lawyer for the Borg Virtu family, Rachel Tua, flagged the accused was among those awarded.

“Are any of these accused with involuntary homicide? Are any of these accused for allegedly torturing Kim Borg Virtù who attempted prison suicide in prison which eventually led to her death? When she had only three weeks left to be released?” she said.

In a follow-up statement, the ministry said it has ordered the Correctional Services Agency CEO to remove her name, and her nomination be suspended.

“The minister immediately ordered the CEO of the Correctional Services Agency to remove her name from the list due to be published in the Government Gazette and her nomination is to be suspended pending the court proceedings,” the statement read.

The ministry announced that the officer in question, referring to Cauchi, will be struck off the official medals list, and said the ministry’s permanent secretary has been tasked to analyse the nomination process and take the necessary action.