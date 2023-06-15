Skills survey finds construction confined mainly to older section of male population

Construction skills in Malta have increasingly become the domain of an older section of the male population, a survey by the NSO has shown.

Over 130,000 individuals aged 15-64 were surveyed on common skills, revealing computing (78.5%), communciation and collaboration (70.6%) and assistance and care (65.6%) as the categories where at least one skill was identified by the target population.

Within the category of artistic and creative skills, sports was the most common skill among the 15-24 age group, whereas culinary abilities were the most common among those aged over 25 years.

Skills within the agriculture, fishing and related skills category were more common in Gozo, with the proportion reporting at least one skill being higher than that for the total overall population.

Almost half of all men surveyed identified at least one skill in the tools, machinery and related skills category. The share for women was much lower at 15.4%, while 75% of this cohort selected at least one assistance, care and related skill. The share was much lower for males at 58.4%.

Within the category of communication and collaboration, problem solving was the most common skill among those between the age of 15 and 24 years (37.7%). The most common information and related skill within the population was gathering information from physical or electronic sources (24.6%).

Over 76% reported having basic computer skills (76.8%).

The most common language understood, apart from English (96%) and Maltese (90%), was Italian (62%) – the survey also included non-Maltese nationals.

But the share of the population reporting advanced reading and writing skills in Maltese was much lower when compared to listening and speaking ability. An advanced level of proficiency in both Maltese and English was more common among females when compared to males in all four language areas.

Younger persons were more likely to report an advanced level of knowledge in one of the four language areas when compared to their older aged counterparts.