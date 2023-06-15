More than €35,000 in undeclared cash seized at Airport, passenger under investigation
Customs officials at Malta International Airport intercept €35,810 in undeclared cash from a passenger traveling to Cyprus
Customs officials intercepted €35,810 in undeclared cash during a random currency check at the MIA’s departures lounge, on Thursday.
An Israeli passenger who was travelling to Cyprus, was stopped by Customs officials, and was found to be carrying a total of €35,810 in undeclared cash.
The Police were informed and are investigating the case further.