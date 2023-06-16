Artists united against Gordon Manche following third police report filed by the pastor

Buhagiar is the third person to be reported to the police for comments made against Manche, following satirist Matt Bonano and comedian Daniel Xuereb.

On social media, many artists shared the hashtag ‘#mancheismaltasbiggestasshole’, followed by ‘take us all to court’, in a challenge to the controversial pastor.

Meanwhile, Manche himself kept busy, taking to Facebook to address the issue. “Showing off with low, cheap, foul and dirty talk is the fool’s idea of glory,” he wrote. One Facebook user was quick to reply, “And reporting comedians to the police for making jokes is cowardice at its peak.”

In a comment, Manche addressed reforms minister Byron Camilleri, where he said he expected an invite for a meeting with Camilleri.

Earlier on Friday, the reforms minister stated that he will be consulting with arts minister Owen Bonnici to see if any legislative action could be taken to protect artists and comedians.