Malta observes input and output records in waste management industry

Malta’s work to “break from past trends” in relation to waste management has been applauded by European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevičius, as WasteServ set new records for the quantity of recyclables returned to the economy.

In fact, properly separated organic waste saw an increase of more than 25%, leading to higher renewable energy production, while other properly separated waste such as wood and mattresses saw increases of 72% and 600% respectively.

Following a tour around Malta’s waste management infrastructure accompanied by environment minister Miriam Dalli and WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca, Commissioner Sinkevičius noted the speed at which Malta is breaking away from historical waste management tendencies through investment and bold legislative reforms in order to meet the EU's 2035 objectives.

The delegation was able to observe the contrast between the old Magtab landfill and ongoing work on Malta's new approach, emphasizing Malta's current efforts to transition away from landfilling and turn waste streams into useful resources. It was highlighted that implementing the ECOHIVE strategy, which is based on the circular economy was one approach that made a significant effect in this regard.

Environment minister, Miriam Dalli described the work in the waste management sector as in which reverses a trend seen by the country, after having ranked lowest across all scoreboards since joining the EU, noting “encouraging results.”

In fact, Dalli said that WasteServ has set records in terms of the volume of recyclables returned to the economy during the last two years. This includes a huge improvement in plastic recycling performance, which has more than tripled Malta's prior performance.

Apart from this, major work is now being carried out to prepare the waste management infrastructure for the future. Excavation work for the waste-to-energy plant, bunker, and seawater cooling pumping station is nearly finished.

Additionally, the competitive dialogue procedure in choosing the waste-to-energy facility's technology provider and operator is said to be nearing completion. This facility, once introduced, will remove over 190,000 tonnes of nonrecyclable waste from landfills and transform it into green energy, satisfying around 4.5% of Malta's overall energy demands.

The designs, tender materials, and relevant studies for a new organic processing plant are nearly complete, allowing Malta to have another cutting-edge facility capable of transforming 74,000 tonnes of organic waste into compost and sustainable energy in the coming years.

The construction of a skip management facility, which will divert an extra 47,000 tonnes from landfill, is said to have already commenced.

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca also emphasized how WasteServ's staff are completely driven to deliver on Malta's waste management ambitions, and how the government's investment and recent legislation revisions are proving to be “game changers.”

During his tour, Commissioner Sinkevičius also visited the Wied Fulija Landfill which has been rehabilitated into a public park, describing it as, “an excellent place for our nature restoration projects, to see how a landfill, dirty and polluting, was turned into a nice place where you can come, have a brisk walk and enjoy the beautiful seas surrounding Malta. This is an example of nature restoration working in practice.”