Solar farm on government land is source of income for developers lobby MDA

A giant solar farm on public land in Ta’ Qali will earn Malta’s developers lobby a generous income once feed-in tariffs pay off a €2 million capital spend.

The solar farm company, Malta Developers Green Energy (MDGE), is a joint endeavour between the Malta Developers Association and the Water Services Corporation. It was formed in 2017 under the aegis of then minister Konrad Mizzi.

A similar company, Maltaenergy, was formed by the WSC together with the Chamber of SMEs (GRTU).

But while the land being used is the WSC’s reservoir in Ta’ Qali – which is public – the installation of the 2,198 PV panels at €2 million will be paid off out of the feed-in tariff from the energy generated, that is, from the national energy company Enemalta.

That feed-in tariff, €0.13,3c per kWh, means the expected yield of 1.6 million kWh a year will generate a possible €212,800 in ‘revenue’.

There was no capital outlay on the purchase of the plant by MDGE, which is 48% owned by the MDA, while the rest is owned by the WSC.

“What we brought to the project is our expertise,” MDA president Michael Stivala told MaltaToday when asked what the role of the lobby in the company was.

As things stand, the lobby will be entitled to any dividends from the company once the feed-in tariffs pay off the costs related to the PV panels. “We expect this to be fully paid only in around seven years,” Stivala said.

The only effective outlay was €150,000 in preparatory site works, which came through a shareholders’ loan repayable at commercial rates. Stivala added that the MDA was responsible to pay the honoraria of its own directors appointed to the MDGE board.

In comments to MaltaToday, the WSC said the joint project is “in response” to the EU Directive 2009/28/EC on renewable energy, a law that sets binding targets for the overall share of RE in each member state’s energy consumption.

The law welcomes the involvement of “relevant stakeholders” and local authorities, but it is unclear whether the MDA falls broadly into this category, especially when local councils could have benefited from the feed-in tariff revenue.

The WSC said any proceeds that may arise in the future will be distributed as dividends.

Originally, the project was said to be able to lower Malta’s carbon emissions by 20,000 tonnes. Then MDA president Sandro Chetcuti said the “truly pro-business” Labour administration had turned a corner on the previous government’s lack of appetite for clean energy investments.

The joint venture, MDGE, was then said to be involved in more plans for solar farms to be built over WSC reservoirs.

At the time, minister Konrad Mizzi said the joint company was meant to “strengthen” clean energy targets and benefit solar panel importers. A similar agreement exists for the GRTU, where the company Maltaenergy embarked on three solar farms on Qrendi’s San Niklaw reservoir, generating 2.8MW of energy daily, while the Ta’ Ċenċ reservoirs will generate 1 million kW annually.