Rota: Cooking oil still on bicycle lane three weeks after Marsa spill

Bicycle advocacy group Rota has slammed Infrastructure Malta for failing to clean up cooking oil on the bicycle lane of the Marsa junction three weeks after a major spill closed the area.

The oil spill last May saw some 200 litres of cooking oil spill onto part of the Marsa Junction, forcing the closure of the flyover from Garibaldi Road to Aldo Moro.

However, the cooking oil drained into the underlying bicycle lane, with the oil still present today.

Policy officer Juan Buhagiar Duijst said that three reports were filed by Rota over the oil on the bicycle lane. The latest one was sent on Tuesday morning (today).

“The presence of oil poses a serious hazard, necessitating urgent and proper measures to mitigate the risks involved. It is completely unacceptable that such a dangerous situation persists week after week,” Buhagiar said.

“We need to ask ourselves: what more do we require before taking decisive action? Additionally, where is the road safety council in all this?”

The cooking oil spill saw some 300 metres of asphalt resurfaced on the arterial road. At the time, Infrastructure Malta CEO Ivan Falzon said that the bill for the repair works will be footed by the people behind the incident.

He could not confirm the cost of the damages, saying assessments by the infrastructure authority are still ongoing.