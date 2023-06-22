[WATCH] Deckchairs set up on garigue land near Blue Lagoon, Moviment Graffitti slams ERA

Moviment Graffitti has expressed strong criticism against the encroachment of rental deckchairs operators on protected garigue land near the Blue Lagoon in Comino.

Photos published by the NGO show deckchairs lined up on the garigue land near Blue Lagoon, a protected Natura 2000 site.

Moviment Graffitti said it is disgusted by the authorities’ apparent endorsement of this activity, particularly after several organisations and members of the public demanded that Blue Lagoon be free of deckchairs.

It added that this shows a lack of effectiveness from ERA, which is responsible for safeguarding Natura 2000 sites, and the Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli.

Moviment Graffitti is demanding the immediate removal of deckchairs from garigue land and insists that any pending concession requests be withdrawn voluntarily by the applicants or categorically denied by the ERA and all relevant authorities involved in the process.

The NGO warns that if the authorities do not act promptly to halt this destruction, the public will be compelled to intervene and protect Comino.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said last month that sunbeds and umbrellas on Comino will be reduced by 65% this summer, and that no deckchairs will be placed on Blue Lagoon so that the beach is cleared and available to the public.

The situation on the island of Comino was put under the spotlight last year when Moviment Graffitti launched a direct action to protest the private concessions blocking access to the public coastline.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo had said that he issued an order so that no umbrellas and deckchairs are placed on the sandy beach, but Moviment Graffitti found that only a few deckchairs had been removed.

Indeed, the rest of the area, including the quay, walkway, and another small beach, was still covered in empty deckchairs and umbrellas.