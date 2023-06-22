Caravan owners will need to apply for permits to park near the coast

Caravan owners will need to pay a minimum fee of €5 per day for permits in order to park near the coast, starting from July 1.

All permits are to be issued by local councils. The legal notice which is expected to be published in the Government Gazette on Friday, will state that the charge for parking in locations with utility services will rise to €10 per day.

Local governments will always have the last word on whether or not to give permits.

The regulations were introduced following concerns raised by the Naxxar local council regarding the lack of action from authorities in addressing the “growing” problems surrounding caravans on the Coast Road.

Parking in non-designated zones will be valid for up to three days, while parking in approved sites is limited to seven days. Both are renewable as long as they are approved by the relevant local council.

It was explained that negotiations were held with the relevant local councils where an agreement about where the sites should be located was reached.

The new restrictions limit caravans to four adults or two adults with children, however, the number of children has not been specified.

Those who park in non-designated areas will not have access to amenities such as water, power, or sewage, and they will be responsible for keeping their surroundings clean.

Those who park their caravans in any location without the necessary permits face fines ranging from €100 to €500, with a daily fee of €50. Caravans can be parked in places near their owners' residences.