Part of Triq is-Salina will be re-opened for traffic on Saturday

Part of the road connecting Salini to Naxxar will be reopening to traffic on Saturday, after being closed for water works since 8 May.

The Water Services Corporation (WSC) said in a statement that a single southbound lane connecting Salini to Naxxar, including the stretch of it-Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu, will be reopened for vehicular traffic.

It will open on Saturday June 24 (tomorrow) at noon.

The corporation said that it is opening the lane as the first phase of the vital water system upgrade in Salini was completed ahead of schedule.

The second phase, which is now underway, extends the upgrade works towards it-Telgħa t’Alla u Ommu. This will allow for the connection of a newly-widened potable main to our Naxxar reservoir.

The WSC is aiming to complete all works by end of July.