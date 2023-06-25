Abortion changes: Between a ‘victory for life’ and a ‘big let-down’ 

Government’s announcement on Friday regarding new amendments to the abortion Bill have generated wave after wave of reactions from all ends of the spectrum.

Since the start of the debate on abortion in November 2022, following the case of Andrea Prudente, an American tourist who was forced to transfer to Spain after needing an abortion while on holiday in Malta, both sides were vociferous on their views on the controversial topic.

Mainly, the new abortion amendments would only allow an abortion to be carried out if a woman’s life is at ‘immediate risk’ and if her health would be in ‘grave jeopardy which can lead to death.’

On top of this, the introduction of a three-member medical team to decide on termination was announced, and it was made clear that if the foetus can live outside the womb, it has to be delivered.

On Friday, when the changes to the abortion amendment, were announced, one could note a sense of disappointment among pro-choice activists and a sense of triumph among pro-life groups.

Speaking to MaltaToday pro-life voices appear to have reached a consensus that the newest changes do not represent any change from the present situation. What the amendments do, however, is codify the present process. According to the pro-life camp, this gives the necessary reassurance to the medical professionals to carry out the abortion should the case merit the procedure.

Additionally, those from the pro-life camp agreed that the initial amendments were vague in their wording, meaning that this ambiguity could lead to a situation where “abortion is introduced in Malta.”

On the other end of the spectrum, the criticism of the new amendments from all pro-choice NGOs and spokespersons can be summed up in the phrase “one step forward, two steps back.”

Pro-choice voices described the latest updates as “vague”, while lambasting government’s “disregard to mental and physical health.” This criticism stems from the fact that if the medical condition affecting the mother does not lead to the risk of death despite having severe repurcussions, the pregnancy must move forward and cannot be terminated.

The pro-choice camp, while reiterating its belief that even the original proposed amendments were “the bare minimum,” the newest watered-down changes were a “big let-down.” Additionally, pro-choice activists noted the contradiction in Prime Minister Robert Abela’s ‘discomfort’ over a recent conviction of a woman who had an abortion and the newest amendments to the law. Under the proposed changes to the law, women can still find themselves in the same situation.

Desiree Attard, lawyer, feminist activist and former PL councillor

“I’m quite shocked to be honest with you, this was a huge let-down. The newest changes have left us with a million unanswered questions. The initial amendments were already the bare minimum but this is something else.”

Tonio Fenech, Catholic Voices Malta coordinator and former PN minister

“The newest amendments codify the procedure that normally takes place when a pregnant woman’s life is in danger. It seems that government realised that the majority of the Maltese people are against abortion, and no party can ignore that wave of support.”

Cyrus Engerer, PL MEP

“The amendments to the law will for the first time guarantee the choice to life for pregnant persons who would have their life in danger - which healthcare till today was punishable by law. We must ensure universal access to all sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

Joe Giglio, PN MP

“Government’s u-turn is now in conformity with what we’ve been proposing as a party. The difference between the original amendment and the newly proposed one is ambiguity. While the original proposal was vague and could lead to the introduction of abortion in Malta, the new proposal gives legal certainty to medical professionals who could be unsure of their actions when faced with terminating a pregnancy.”

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, children’s rights activist and former president

“The new amendments are a sign that all voices were heard, and those include the mother’s voice, and the unborn child’s voice. Life and the value of life have always been at the centre of this debate.”