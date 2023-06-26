'Let’s go make history happen' - Neil Agius begins 160km swim from Mallorca to Ibiza

Endurance athlete Neil Agius has started a world-record attempt to complete the longest continuous, unassisted, current neutral, open water sea swim, as the attempt is expected to take three gruelling days.

Agius set off at around 9:00am on Monday from Mallorca, Spain, in an attempt to swim some 160km to the west coast of Ibiza. A few moments before the challenge, Agius said that he is physically and mentally ready for the coming three days.

“Let’s go make history happen,” he said before setting off.

Throughout the swim, Agius' team will provide frequent updates on Agius' progression as well as behind-the-scenes interviews on his social media platforms.

On Sunday night, Agius' earlier swim from the island of Linosa to Gozo was formally certified by the Marathon Swimming Federation. Agius had carried out a 124 km swim in 50 hours in June 2021. On Sunday evening, the international governing body for open-water swimming certified it through email.

Since landing in Spain, his staff has been working around the clock to sketch a new path for the swimmer, since meteorologists predict bad weather on day three of the swim.

The weather is forecast to impact the area of Ibiza where Agius planned to conclude his swim.

Agius is using the swim to raise awareness and persuade governments to sign on to and fully execute the United Nations High Seas Treaty. The Treaty, which was signed in New York on June 19, creates area-based management mechanisms for ocean preservation, such as marine protected zones, to conserve and sustainably manage key ecosystems and species.

"The 100 Mile Swim is not just about setting a world record," Agius declared prior to the race. "More importantly, it is about highlighting the problem of pollution and pollutants in our seas and oceans.