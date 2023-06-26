Commissioner insists cash rebates not the only reason behind film industry success

Malta’s success in the film industry should not only be attributed to the country’s cash rebate incentives, but also to its “uniquely better product”, Film Commissioner Johann Grech said on Monday.

“Financial incentives are vital in a globally competitive environment, but alone they are not enough,” he said during the launch of the 2030 strategy for the film industry.

The film commission has been widely criticised for depending on the generous rebate system to attract foreign productions. Malta offers a 40% cash rebate for producers who produce their productions in the country.

Acknowledging the criticism, Grech said larger countries, with more funds can offer similar incentives.

The commissioner also attributed Malta's success to having "a government on our side." He boasted of the government's understanding of the film industry's importance, investments, passion, and the benefits they bring to the economy.

"The government understands the necessity of leveraging our unique advantage as a small country but a great nation, cutting through bureaucracy to meet filmmakers' demands," Grech affirmed.

He also revealed that four major productions are currently shooting in Malta this month alone.

"We have already filmed over twenty movies here this year, and we haven't even reached the halfway mark," he continued.

The Mediterrane Film Festival, which will run until the end of this week, is an opportunity for stakeholders, movie enthusiasts and the general public to discuss and debate the most effective strategies for building and expanding creative success in the industry.

The future of Malta's film industry

Speaking on Malta’s plan ahead, Grech said the strategy is “bold and clear”.

"It is ambitious, and together, I believe we can make it happen. We are establishing our position as an industry and as a country," he added.

The next step for the film industry in Malta is to create a sustainable year-round film industry, thereby offering more opportunities to the people, Grech stated. “When I was appointed Film Commissioner six years ago, I found an industry that underestimated its potential.”

“It was a seasonal industry with job opportunities limited to a select few. It was a neglected industry, in dire need of investment,” he said.

Grech said people perceived the industry as insecure, where sustainable careers were merely a pipe dream. "I am pleased to say that we have turned the tide," added Grech.

According to Grech, in 2022, Malta witnessed a record-breaking 24 productions being shot, with a budget exceeding 85 million Euros, which contributed "millions directly into our local economy."

This provided an opportunity for 900 Maltese crew members to work alongside thousands of professionals from around the world. "It was the best year in our film history," emphasized Grech. "We have created opportunities for many Maltese people."

Addressing infrastructure and workforce issues caused by a lack of long-term investment, Grech highlighted the need for improvements.

This includes providing additional bandwidth to accommodate more simultaneous productions and constructing additional physical and infrastructure capacity to support longer shoots.

Grech acknowledged that fixing infrastructure will take time but emphasised that with a long-term vision and a firm commitment to collaborate with the private sector, "Malta will soon deliver."

Regarding the workforce, Grech stressed that Malta currently lacks sufficient crew. "Demand often surpasses supply," he said.

This is why the commission is actively working to attract and retain more workers in the industry, with a particular focus on capturing young talent who could potentially have long careers in film.

"One in four individuals is interested in working in films," Grech stated. "Our task is to nurture that raw enthusiasm and transform it into skilled crews."