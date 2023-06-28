Concerns mount as almost 100 educators resign in a year, MUT calls for more details and action

The resignation of 97 educators over the past year has raised concerns within the Malta Union of Teachers.

Education Minister Clifton Grima raised the issue in parliament on Tuesday in response to a parliamentary question asked by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea.

Galea sought a breakdown of the resignations based on the categories of education professionals in both primary and secondary schools.

According to the minister, 55 educators resigned from primary schools, while 42 resigned from secondary schools.

The resignations in primary schools included three kindergarten educators, 27 learning support assistants, and 25 teachers, with ten of them being peripatetic teachers.

In secondary schools, two assistant heads, seven learning support assistants, and 33 teachers submitted their resignations.

A study conducted in 2020 revealed a significant increase in the number of teacher resignations over a decade.

The study also highlighted a decline in the number of students enrolling in education courses at the University of Malta, dropping by 20% from 334 in 2017 to 268 in 2019.

Expressing their concerns, the Malta Union of Teachers requested further details from the Ministry of Education.

They also urged the ministry to utilise exit interview data to gain a better understanding of the situation.

Whilst all resignations require analysis, there must be a distinction between resignations from one sector due to an employment offer in another educational sector and resignations due to career changes or other reasons," it said.

The union expressed worries about reports indicating that resigning educators who later sought to return to the state sector were being denied their requests.

This situation raised doubts about the commitment to attracting educators back into the profession, according to the union.

"This does not augur well to the pledge to attract educators to return to the profession," it said.