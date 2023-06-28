ADPD wants to keep EuroPride 'Toy'-free, urges for withdrawal of Netta's invitation

The Green Party's Deputy Chair and ADPD EP Candidate, Mina Jack Tolu, has called for the withdrawal of the invitation extended to Israeli Eurovision winner, Netta, to attend EuroPride in Malta in September.

The inclusion of Netta would amount to "Israeli pink washing," Tolu argued, and goes against Malta's pro-Palestine foreign policy.

ADPD reaffirmed its unwavering support for Palestine, Palestinians, and their “ongoing struggle against the violent and illegal occupation in the Occupied Territories.”

Tolu emphasised the need for EuroPride Malta to align with its pro-Palestine stance by prioritising the participation of Palestinian activists in the event's key discussions and demonstrations.

“Netta's invitation should be immediately revoked, and instead, we should support Palestinian Human Rights defenders to attend the EuroPride Human Rights Conference and the EuroPride March,” they said.

EuroPride Valletta 2023 announced a series of events, discussions, and activities set to occur over ten days, on Tuesday. Promising a “vibrant and engaging celebration of pride, equality, and diversity,” the events also feature Eurovision stars Netta, Conchita Wurst, Katrina & The Waves, and The Roop.

Netta, is an Israeli singer-songwriter and musician, who won the 2018 Eurovision song contest with her controversial song "Toy."