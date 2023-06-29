Amnesty International slams Malta authorities for watering down abortion bill

Amnesty International has slammed the Maltese authorities for watering down the abortion decriminalisation bill, insisting that it will endanger lives.

In a statement on Wednesday, the international human rights group’s Europe Researcher Elisa De Pieri said it was disappointing to see government backtrack on the initial proposal to decriminalise abortion on health grounds.

“This reckless bill is a U-turn that fails to protect pregnant people’s health and lives,” she said.

On Wednesday, parliament unanimously approved amendments to the criminal code allowing for abortion procedures to be administered in exceptional cases.

Government’s amendment to Bill 28 allows doctors to terminate a pregnancy if a woman’s life is in danger.

However, the original Bill 28 was meant to introduce two very limited exceptions to the Criminal Code providing for abortion when a woman’s life or health is in danger. This brought heavy criticism from anti-abortion activists, who argued that the definition of ‘health’ in the Bill was too wide and would include mental health as grounds for abortion.

The new amendment also introduces the concept of a medical team that will decide on pregnancy terminations. The medical team would be composed of two gynaecologists or obstetricians, one of who will be the professional to carry out the termination, and a third specialist in the field related to the health issue affecting the woman.

De Pieri said: “Requiring the approval of three specialists before access to an abortion is granted could result in fatal delays and could also discourage doctors from putting forward the case which could also have fatal consequences.”

“While the government has finally recognized that access to abortion services is necessary to save lives, this new law will create dangerous further barriers and delays for pregnant women and people in urgent need of – and with a right to – medical treatment. This missed opportunity for increasing access to abortion will put lives and health at risk,” she continued.

“We join with the activists and health organisations in calling for access to safe and legal abortion to be guaranteed for all.”