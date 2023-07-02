Three drivers caught operating passenger vans without license tags in Paceville

Three drivers, not carrying the required licence tag, were caught driving passenger vans during inspections carried out by Transport Malta officials late on Saturday.

Officials inspected a total of 95 Y-plated vehicles and several e-scooters near Pender Gardens, Paceville.

“The results of the inspections revealed several infractions requiring immediate attention,” TM said on Sunday.

One of the vans, according to TM, had issues with its lighting system, two vehicles were found parked in prohibited double yellow line areas, posing a potential hazard to road users.

One vehicle was obstructing carriageways, causing a disruption to traffic flow, and another vehicle was involved in an unauthorized sale.

The operation, which also targeted e-scooters, found 19 scooters causing obstructions, with two parked in front of garages.

TM said its officials also conducted a foot patrol along the Sliema/St Julian's promenade.