BCRS Malta collects 74% of market drink containers over seven-month period

BCRS Malta Ltd collected 74% of all drink containers in the market between November 14, 2022, and June 18, 2023, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli revealed on Wednesday.

Dalli shared this information in response to a parliamentary question raised by PN MP Ivan Bartolo.

Bartolo sought clarification regarding the amount of deposit refunds issued by BCRS Malta through vouchers distributed from their Reverse Vending Machines.

According to Dalli, the private company entrusted with the implementation of the beverage container return scheme has issued a total of €8,284,762 in deposit refunds through these vouchers during the aforementioned period.

The BCRS scheme is a contemporary adaptation of a previous system that existed for reusable glass bottles until the early 2000s, aimed at reducing waste.

To obtain a refund, consumers can deposit empty containers in reverse vending machines located throughout the island, receiving a voucher in return.

During the initial phase of the launch in January, the system faced some controversy as it experienced operational difficulties, leading to customer frustration and doubts about its legitimacy.

One of the main concerns raised came from elderly citizens, who faced limited access to the machines due to mobility and transportation issues.

To address this, the ministry extended the 'Silver T Service' for plastic bottle disposal, ensuring elderly citizens had convenient options for participating in the scheme.

Additionally, there were complaints about the time-consuming process of inserting one bottle at a time.

In response, the ministry adjusted the machine systems to operate at a faster pace and introduced jumbo-sized BCRS machines in May.