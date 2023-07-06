‘Tuna swimming’ event by fisheries minister reported for ethics breach

The independent politician Arnold Cassola has requested an ethics investigation into the promotion of a personal event by Alicia Bugeja Said, the parliamentary secretary for fisheries.

Bugeja Said was said to have disseminated the poster of her personal event ‘Swimming With Tuna’ using government email servers or to civil servants.

The event, whose nature is unclear, will charge a €10 donation, the proceeds of which are said to be “in aid of abandoned animals”.

Cassola said Bugeja Said was using public funding for a ‘swimming with tuna’ activity that was only possible with the collaboration of the tuna farming industry. “This collaboration creates a conflict of interest because Bugeja Said is the regulator of this industry.”

In 2022, Bugeja Said received significant financial backing from three well-known companies in the fishing industry, financial declarations filed with the Electoral Commission show: a €2,500 donation from fish distributor Frutti di Mare, another €2,500 from fish farm operator Malta Fish Farming, and a further €1,200 from well-known fish importers Azzopardi Fisheries. Those three donations make up 54% of all the money - €11,400.

Cassola said that apart from the conflict of interest for the parliamentary secretary, the poster advertising the event and sent to civil servants, was clearly a personal campaign for the parliamentary secretary.

“I believe it is unethical for a parliamentary secretary to engage in activities as a candidate and not in their capacity as a parliamentary secretary, and to make use of the ministry’s data when promoting a personal event that has no connection to the ministry. I have attached the email received by the ministry’s employees, as well as the poster.”

Cassola said he was deeply concerned at what he called a serious breach of ethics. “Data and emails of engaged civil servants are being misused for the promotion of an event by the parliamentary secretary, which, although having good intentions, ultimately serves a political exposure purpose.”